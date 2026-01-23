Motorola Signature: Ultra-premium smartphone launched at CES 2026

This phone is super slim (6.99mm) and light (186g), with an aluminum frame and Pantone-certified finishes in Martini Olive or Carbon. Up front is a bright 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 165Hz refresh rate and crazy-high peak brightness of 6,200 nits. Inside, you get the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage.

Should you buy it?

If you're into photography or just want a phone that lasts all day (and then some), the Signature packs three rear cameras—all 50MP—including a Sony LYTIA sensor for wild detail and even Dolby Vision video in 8K.

Battery life is strong with up to 52 hours per charge, plus seven years of Android updates promised.

For what you get—given its feature set—it's worth considering if you want something fresh but still top-tier.