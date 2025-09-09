MRI reveals brain differences in kids with ADHD
A Japanese team has used a smarter MRI technique to spot real brain differences in kids with ADHD.
According to a report published September 8, 2025, they found that children with ADHD have slightly less gray matter in certain brain areas tied to thinking and emotions—something earlier studies couldn't clearly show.
Researchers used multiple MRI machines to ensure accuracy
The researchers tackled a big issue: different MRI machines can mess up results.
By scanning volunteers on multiple machines and using the "traveling-subject" method, they made sure their data was accurate.
This helped them compare brains from over 100 kids with ADHD and nearly 180 without.
Clear brain evidence could reduce stigma around ADHD
This improved approach could help doctors diagnose ADHD earlier and track treatment more reliably.
Plus, having clear brain evidence might reduce stigma and help people understand that ADHD is rooted in biology—not just behavior.