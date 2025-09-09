Ex-WhatsApp security chief sues Meta, claims he was fired

Baig says he suggested fixes but was shut down because Meta cared more about growth than safety. He reported the problems to top execs—including Mark Zuckerberg . Afterward, he alleges he was fired in retaliation and is now seeking his job back plus damages.

Baig's background includes stints at PayPal and Capital One

Baig's background includes stints at PayPal and Capital One in cybersecurity.

His lawsuit points to weak internal controls at Meta.

Meanwhile, Meta denies his claims and says he was let go for poor performance—not for whistleblowing—and insists it takes privacy seriously with new protections since its $5 billion FTC settlement in 2020 over Cambridge Analytica.