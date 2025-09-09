Bluesky's new saved posts feature is a game changer

How to save posts on Bluesky

Saved Posts are stored off-protocol, making them as private as your DMs—great for anyone who wants to keep their bookmarks confidential, whether it's sensitive info or just stuff you want to remember.

Bluesky even added a tool to move over any old saved posts marked with the red pushpin emoji.

Unlike X (formerly Twitter), which now hides likes to protect user privacy, Bluesky is focusing on giving users real control over what they keep private by making bookmarks private from the start.