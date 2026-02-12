Now, only six out of the original 12 co-founders remain

Musk reshuffles xAI as founding team halves after exits

By Mudit Dube 09:46 am Feb 12, 202609:46 am

What's the story

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, has announced a major reorganization at his artificial intelligence start-up, xAI. The move comes after the recent departures of several co-founders from the three-year-old company. Now, only six out of the original 12 co-founders remain. The changes come as SpaceX prepares for a potential IPO later this year and amid regulatory scrutiny over xAI's Grok chatbot and image generator capabilities.