Musk's Neuralink to mass-produce brain implants, automate surgeries in 2026
What's the story
Elon Musk's Neuralink has announced plans to start high-volume production of its brain-computer interface devices this year. The company also intends to automate the entire surgical procedure for implanting these devices. The announcement was made by Musk himself in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Neuralink's brain implants are designed to help people with severe conditions like spinal cord injuries communicate and interact with technology using their thoughts.
Progress report
Neuralink's journey through human trials and funding
Neuralink began human trials in 2024 after addressing FDA safety concerns. By September, 12 people with severe paralysis had received the implant and were using it to control digital and physical tools with their thoughts. The first patient even managed to play video games, browse the internet, post on social media, and move a cursor on a laptop with the device. In June, Neuralink raised $650 million in a funding round to continue developing its technology.