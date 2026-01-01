Musk's Neuralink to mass-produce brain implants, automate surgeries in 2026

Progress report

Neuralink's journey through human trials and funding

Neuralink began human trials in 2024 after addressing FDA safety concerns. By September, 12 people with severe paralysis had received the implant and were using it to control digital and physical tools with their thoughts. The first patient even managed to play video games, browse the internet, post on social media, and move a cursor on a laptop with the device. In June, Neuralink raised $650 million in a funding round to continue developing its technology.