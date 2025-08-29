Musk accelerates 'Macrohard' plan with AI that writes software autonomously

Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence start-up, xAI , has launched a new agentic coding model called 'grok-code-fast-1.' The innovative tool is designed to autonomously perform coding-related tasks and is being offered for free for a limited time period. The move marks xAI's entry into the highly competitive field of AI-powered software applications.

Tool features Musk's Macrohard venture to benefit from new model The grok-code-fast-1 model is being launched in partnership with select launch partners such as GitHub Copilot and Windsurf. xAI describes the tool as one that "delivers strong performance in an economical, compact form factor." This model arrives just days after Musk announced his latest venture, 'Macrohard,' which aims to build software entirely with AI and compete with companies like Microsoft

Industry trend Microsoft has been integrating AI into GitHub Copilot The launch of grok-code-fast-1 comes as other AI companies, such as OpenAI and Microsoft, are also working on making AI coding assistants available to their users. In May, Microsoft introduced GitHub Copilot at its annual Build software developer conference. The company's CEO Satya Nadella had revealed in April that 20% to 30% of the overall code at Microsoft is being written by AI.