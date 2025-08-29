Microsoft takes on Google, OpenAI with first in-house AI models

Microsoft has launched its first-ever in-house artificial intelligence (AI) models, namely the MAI-Voice-1 and MAI-1-preview. The tech giant claims that the new MAI-Voice-1 speech model can generate a minute-long audio in less than a second using just one GPU. Meanwhile, the MAI-1-preview "offers a glimpse of future offerings inside Copilot."

Feature integration MAI-Voice-1 is already powering Microsoft's Copilot daily The MAI-Voice-1 model is already powering a number of Microsoft features, including Copilot Daily. This feature has an AI host read out the day's top news stories. The model is also being used to create podcast-style conversations to explain different topics. You can test out the capabilities of MAI-Voice-1 on Copilot Labs, where you can customize what you want it to say as well as its voice and speaking style.

Advanced training MAI-1-preview was trained on 15,000 NVIDIA H100 GPUs As per Microsoft, the MAI-1-preview model was trained on some 15,000 NVIDIA H100 GPUs. It is designed for users looking for an AI model that can follow instructions and "provide helpful responses to everyday queries." Microsoft's AI chief Mustafa Suleyman had previously said that the company's internal AI models aren't focused on enterprise use cases. "My logic is that we have to create something that works extremely well for the consumer and really optimize for our use case."