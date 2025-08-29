Microsoft takes on OpenAI with its own AI models

MAI-1-preview currently sits at 13th place on LMArena's leaderboard

It was trained with 15,000 NVIDIA H100 GPUs—pretty efficient compared to some rivals.

Microsoft's AI chief Mustafa Suleyman says they're leaning into open-source strategies and smarter data selection to keep improving.

Up next: even more advanced models are in the works using NVIDIA's powerful GB-200s chips in giant data centers, so expect big upgrades soon!