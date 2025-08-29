Microsoft takes on OpenAI with its own AI models
Microsoft just rolled out its first homegrown AI models, MAI-Voice-1 and MAI-1-preview, aiming straight at OpenAI's turf.
MAI-Voice-1 can whip up audio in under a second using just one GPU—it's already powering Copilot Daily, Podcasts and feature, and Copilot Labs.
The MAI-1-preview model is now open for public testing on LMArena, where people compare large language models.
MAI-1-preview currently sits at 13th place on LMArena's leaderboard, well below heavyweights like GPT-5. It was trained with 15,000 NVIDIA H100 GPUs—pretty efficient compared to some rivals.
Microsoft's AI chief Mustafa Suleyman says they're leaning into open-source strategies and smarter data selection to keep improving.
Up next: even more advanced models are in the works using NVIDIA's powerful GB-200s chips in giant data centers, so expect big upgrades soon!