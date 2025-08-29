Next Article
This is the 1st-ever song designed to enhance chocolate flavor
Turns out, music can actually make your chocolate taste better.
Dr. Natalie Hyacinth from the University of Bristol partnered with Galaxy Chocolate to create "Sweetest Melody," a 90-second song designed to boost how sweet and creamy chocolate feels when you eat it.
The track is set at 78 beats per minute—the same speed as chocolate melts—and uses piano, strings, and harp for that extra flavor lift.
Research also shows how different sounds affect taste
Dr. Hyacinth's research found that soft, major-key melodies make chocolate taste sweeter, while sharper sounds can bring out bitterness.
If you want to try it yourself, "Sweetest Melody" is now streaming on YouTube and Spotify—showing just how much sound can level up your snacking game.