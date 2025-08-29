This is the 1st-ever song designed to enhance chocolate flavor Technology Aug 29, 2025

Turns out, music can actually make your chocolate taste better.

Dr. Natalie Hyacinth from the University of Bristol partnered with Galaxy Chocolate to create "Sweetest Melody," a 90-second song designed to boost how sweet and creamy chocolate feels when you eat it.

The track is set at 78 beats per minute—the same speed as chocolate melts—and uses piano, strings, and harp for that extra flavor lift.