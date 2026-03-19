Google will win the AI race, says Elon Musk
What's the story
In a rare admission, Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, has acknowledged that Google will win the artificial intelligence (AI) race. However, his statement comes with a caveat. Musk said that while Google may win in the US, China would dominate on Earth and SpaceX would take the lead in space. The tech mogul's comments came as a response to Bindu Reddy's post about Google's Gemini 3.0 model not meeting expectations.
AI model debate
Reddy's critique of Google's AI journey
Reddy, a former Google employee and current CEO of Abacus AI, expressed her disappointment with the performance of Gemini 3.0. She said that many people are still using the older version, Gemini 2.5, due to its shortcomings. Reddy also urged Sundar Pichai-led Google to conduct large-scale parallel experiments on training AI models in order to keep pace in this competitive field.
Future forecast
Musk's bold prediction on AI supremacy
Responding to Reddy's concerns, Musk made a bold prediction about the future of AI. He said, "Google will win the AI race in the West, China on Earth and SpaceX in space." This statement highlights his confidence in SpaceX's capabilities and its potential role in advancing AI technology beyond our planet.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Musk's response
Google will win the AI race in the West, China on Earth and SpaceX in space— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2026