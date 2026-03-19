Musk's comments came in response to CEO of Abacus AI

Google will win the AI race, says Elon Musk

By Akash Pandey 04:08 pm Mar 19, 202604:08 pm

What's the story

In a rare admission, Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, has acknowledged that Google will win the artificial intelligence (AI) race. However, his statement comes with a caveat. Musk said that while Google may win in the US, China would dominate on Earth and SpaceX would take the lead in space. The tech mogul's comments came as a response to Bindu Reddy's post about Google's Gemini 3.0 model not meeting expectations.