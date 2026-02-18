Myra can now help you discover destinations, book flights, hotels

MakeMyTrip just gave its AI assistant, Myra, a major upgrade—it can now help you discover destinations, answer all your travel questions, and book your flights and hotels in one smooth chat. Already, Myra is in beta and supports English and Hindi, accepting both voice and text.

You can ask Myra stuff like 'Where can I go' You can ask Myra stuff like "Where can I go in August for a relaxing holiday with my kids?" and get personalized suggestions and booking assistance.

Myra already supports multiple languages, including Bengali and Tamil.

With Myra's new semantic search tool With Myra's new Semantic Search tool, you don't need to mess with endless filters—just type something like "pet-friendly hotels in Manali with a swimming pool," and it'll show you options with photos, rankings, and helpful tags like "great for families."