NASA advances Roman Space Telescope launch to August 30, 2026

Roman telescope launching on Falcon Heavy

After some final checks and fueling at Kennedy, the telescope will hitch a ride on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket to a spot way beyond the Moon.

Over five years, it'll scan millions of galaxies and thousands of exoplanets using high-resolution infrared imaging, all to help scientists dig deeper into mysteries like dark energy and dark matter.

Basically, we're about to get a whole new look at what's out there.