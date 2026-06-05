NASA advances Roman Space Telescope launch to August 30, 2026
Technology
NASA just bumped up the launch of its Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope to August 30, 2026, eight months ahead of schedule.
The final pieces are coming together at Goddard Space Flight Center, and soon it'll be off to Kennedy Space Center in Florida for its big sendoff.
Roman telescope launching on Falcon Heavy
After some final checks and fueling at Kennedy, the telescope will hitch a ride on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket to a spot way beyond the Moon.
Over five years, it'll scan millions of galaxies and thousands of exoplanets using high-resolution infrared imaging, all to help scientists dig deeper into mysteries like dark energy and dark matter.
Basically, we're about to get a whole new look at what's out there.