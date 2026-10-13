NASA and NSIDC report 3rd lowest Antarctic winter ice extent
Technology
Antarctic sea ice reached its third-lowest winter maximum on September 14, 2026, covering 17.59 million square kilometers, almost 400,000 square miles less than usual for this time of year.
This drop is part of a broader recent decline in Antarctic sea ice, as reported by NASA and the National Snow and Ice Data Centre.
Experts link declines to global warming
All four lowest winter records have happened in the past four years, which is a big shift from earlier decades when the ice was actually growing.
Experts like Dr. Walt Meier point out that while some ups and downs are normal, this ongoing decline could mean bigger climate changes are at play.
As Dr. Ariaan Purich puts it, these patterns suggest our climate system is being seriously affected by global warming.