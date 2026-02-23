NASA delays crewed Moon mission launch to April: Know why

NASA has delayed the launch of its crewed lunar flyby mission, Artemis II. The new launch window is now set for April, instead of the previously scheduled date of March 6. The delay comes after a problem with the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket was discovered during a routine operation on February 20.

Technical glitch Interruption in helium flow of rocket's propulsion system The problem with the SLS rocket was an interruption in the helium flow of its interim cryogenic propulsion stage. This system is vital for purging engines and pressurizing fuel tanks. Although it worked correctly during two dress rehearsals earlier this month, the failure during a routine operation has now pushed back the launch date.

Repair process Engineers will fix the problem from Vehicle Assembly Building Due to the nature of the problem, NASA engineers will have to fix it from the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB). This means that there's no way to proceed with the March launch window and the rocket is on its way back to the hangar. A NASA official acknowledged that people might be disappointed by this development but emphasized that such setbacks are part of space exploration history.

Mission history Artemis II mission has already faced several hurdles The Artemis II mission has faced several hurdles so far. Its first launch window was between February 6 and 11, but small hydrogen leaks during refueling and minor technical glitches were detected in the wet dress rehearsal (WDR). NASA deemed the risk too high for astronaut safety, leading to a postponement of the launch. However, a second dress rehearsal on February 19 was successful with no leaks detected while loading liquid propellant.

