NASA finds evidence of ancient microbial habitats on Ceres

Between 2.5 and 4 billion years ago, heat from radioactive decay inside Ceres powered hydrothermal fluids into a hidden salty ocean. This underground world was packed with organics and energy, much like Earth's deep-sea vents where life thrives without sunlight.

Findings expand the search for extraterrestrial life across our solar system

Finding signs of old briny water and organics on Ceres suggests small icy worlds across our solar system may have once been home to microbes—not just famous moons like Europa or Enceladus.

It opens up new places to look for past or present life as future missions take shape.