James Webb Space Telescope discovers new moon around Uranus

S/2025 U1 circles Uranus about 56,000km out, between moons Ophelia and Bianca. Its almost-perfectly round path hints it probably formed right there. Scientists think it might be leftover debris from an old cosmic event that also helped create some of Uranus's rings.

NASA's Uranus mission in early 2030s

Webb could spot this tiny world thanks to its powerful infrared vision—regular telescopes just aren't up to the task.

Looking ahead, NASA plans to send a dedicated mission to Uranus in the early 2030s, aiming to learn more about how these small moons and the planet's rings all interact.