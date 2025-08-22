Microsoft's Xbox app on Windows 11 gets 'My apps' feature Technology Aug 22, 2025

Microsoft is rolling out "My apps" for the Xbox app on Windows 11 to Xbox Insiders this week, making it way easier to find and launch your favorite games, browsers, and utilities—all from one spot.

This update is especially handy for handheld Windows devices like the ROG Ally, letting you skip the desktop and jump straight into what you want to play or use.