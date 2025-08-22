Microsoft's Xbox app on Windows 11 gets 'My apps' feature
Microsoft is rolling out "My apps" for the Xbox app on Windows 11 to Xbox Insiders this week, making it way easier to find and launch your favorite games, browsers, and utilities—all from one spot.
This update is especially handy for handheld Windows devices like the ROG Ally, letting you skip the desktop and jump straight into what you want to play or use.
"My apps" pulls together platforms like Steam, Battle.net, Ubisoft Connect, plus browsers and gaming tools into a single library.
You can launch installed software or even download new stuff right from the Xbox app.
There are still a few bugs to iron out, but it's already making life simpler.
Microsoft is working on squashing bugs and making navigation smoother—especially for portable devices.
The goal? A seamless experience where you don't have to juggle different launchers or windows just to get gaming.
By combining multiple apps and game stores in one hub, Microsoft aims to simplify management for PC gamers, especially those using handheld Windows devices.
For anyone using a handheld Windows PC or just tired of switching between platforms, this could offer a more streamlined experience.