Deal: Apple Beats Studio Buds Plus fall to $85
The Beats Studio Buds Plus just dropped to $84.99 on Woot as of August 22, 2025—a solid 50% off.
These noise-canceling earbuds work with both iOS and Android, and if you missed the quick $63 deal back in June, this is still a pretty sweet offer.
Pros and cons of the earbuds
You get strong sound quality, effective noise cancelation, and easy one-tap pairing.
They fit comfortably thanks to four ear tip sizes and handle sweat or rain with an IPX4 rating.
While they don't have wireless charging or multipoint Bluetooth, they last up to six hours with ANC on and are easy to find using the Find My network on both platforms.