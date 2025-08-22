Former STEC chairman, science popularizer Nair (92) dies
C.G. Ramachandran Nair, a leading figure in Kerala's science community and former chairman of the Science, Technology and Environment Committee (STEC), passed away on Thursday at age 92.
Based in Thycaud, he was widely respected for his dedication to science and education, and his contributions were highly commended by the KSCSTE.
Prof. Nair's career and achievements
Prof. Nair had a remarkable career—he led the Chemistry Department at University of Kerala, directed the State Institute of Encyclopaedic Publications, and contributed as a visiting consultant at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.
He also wrote several books to make science more accessible for everyone.
The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment praised his lifelong commitment to spreading scientific knowledge.