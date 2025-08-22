Former STEC chairman, science popularizer Nair (92) dies Technology Aug 22, 2025

C.G. Ramachandran Nair, a leading figure in Kerala's science community and former chairman of the Science, Technology and Environment Committee (STEC), passed away on Thursday at age 92.

Based in Thycaud, he was widely respected for his dedication to science and education, and his contributions were highly commended by the KSCSTE.