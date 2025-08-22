Next Article
Night sky this weekend: Black moon, planets, and more
Heads up, skywatchers: a rare "black moon" is happening on August 23 at 2:06am EDT. This is the third new moon in a season with four—pretty unusual!
You won't see the moon itself, but the extra-dark skies are perfect for spotting faint stars and even the Milky Way.
Look for crescent moon with Mars on August 26
On August 26, look southwest after sunset to see a crescent moon hanging out near Mars—especially if you're west or south of Greenwich.
Mars will be your only bright evening planet until around 9:15pm EDT.
Saturn rises later at night, while Jupiter and Venus light up the early morning hours.
If you're up before dawn toward month's end, keep an eye out for Mercury too!