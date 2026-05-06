NASA releases over 12,000 Artemis II lunar and Earth photos Technology May 06, 2026

NASA has released over 12,000 new photos from the Artemis II mission, giving us a close-up look at the Moon's surface and some pretty amazing shots of Earth—all snapped during a three-week trip around the Moon.

These weren't your average cameras either; Orion's high-tech gear was built to handle deep space, with special sensors and automated systems capturing every moment.