NASA's 2027 Moon mission at risk amid SpaceX's Starship delays

SpaceX 's Starship Human Landing System (HLS), a specialized variant of the standard Starship spacecraft, is facing delays in its development. The HLS is intended to ferry astronauts between lunar orbit and the Moon's surface. NASA safety analyst Paul Hill has now warned that "the HLS schedule is significantly challenged" and could be years late for the planned 2027 Artemis 3 Moon landing.

Technical challenges Main hurdle in HLS development is cryogenic propellant transfer The main hurdle in the HLS development appears to be cryogenic propellant transfer. This is a crucial process for refueling Starship in low Earth orbit before its lunar journey. The SpaceX team is yet to find a solution for this, and ongoing engine redesigns have further slowed down progress. SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell remains optimistic that the project won't be as difficult as some engineers anticipate.

Global implications Concerns over China gaining advantage in lunar mission The delay in SpaceX's lunar lander has raised concerns over a potential advantage for China in manned lunar missions. The country has developed its own lunar vehicle, Lanyue, which could touch down on the Moon by 2030. This development comes as part of a new space race between global powers such as the US, China, and Russia.

Project timeline SpaceX has missed several deadlines for lunar project Notably, this isn't the first time SpaceX has missed deadlines for its lunar project. The company had previously promised in-orbit refueling by early 2025, a target that was also missed. Elon Musk recently said that SpaceX will "demonstrate fuel reusability next year," but no specific timeline has been given for when these issues will be resolved.