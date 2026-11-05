NASA's new X-70 jet will test future flying technology
What's the story
NASA has unveiled its new experimental aircraft, the X-70 Fractal. The announcement was made at the UP.Summit held at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The agency plans to conduct the first flight of this innovative aircraft within two years. The X-70 Fractal will be used to test advanced flight-control systems and develop technologies for future aircraft designs.
Technological capabilities
X-70 Fractal will study aircraft maneuverability
The X-70 Fractal is designed to study aircraft maneuverability using rapidly reconfigurable flight-control technology.
This system will enable researchers to test flight maneuvers that have never been demonstrated in crewed aircraft before.
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said the aircraft will serve as a platform to test advanced flight controls and other technologies in real-world conditions.
Experimental flexibility
Modular design allows for quick payload replacement
The X-70 Fractal can carry over 900kg of experimental equipment in internal and external locations.
Its modular design will allow NASA teams to replace payloads between experiments.
This feature is aimed at supporting a range of research activities while minimizing the time required to prepare the aircraft for successive flight experiments.
Performance details
Aircraft can cruise at speeds of up to Mach 0.75
The X-70 Fractal has a take-off weight of 4,536kg and is designed to cruise at Mach 0.75.
It can fly as high as 45,000 feet with an operational range of some 1,500 nautical miles.
These capabilities will allow NASA to test the aircraft under different flight conditions.
Legacy continuation
Part of NASA's long-running X-plane program
The X-70 Fractal will be part of NASA's long-running experimental X-plane program.
This program has supported aviation research for decades, including the Bell X-1 which first broke the sound barrier in 1947 and the hypersonic research aircraft, X-15.
Laurie Grindle, director of the Aeronautics Division within NASA's Research and Technology Mission Directorate, said this legacy continues with innovative new designs like the X-70 Fractal.