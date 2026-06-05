NASA tells ISS crew to shelter after Zvezda air leaks
Technology
NASA just told astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) to move to a safe spot following reports of air leaks in the Russian Zvezda module.
This part of the station has been running since 2000 and handles essentials like life support, so any issues here are a big deal for daily operations.
Aging Zvezda module shows minor leaks
Zvezda is basically a key living and working area for astronauts and cosmonauts aboard the ISS and has shown its age since its 2000 launch, with minor leaks popping up before.
This situation highlights how tricky it can be to keep older space tech running smoothly.
More updates are expected.