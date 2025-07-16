NASA warns of 120-Foot asteroid's flyby
NASA says asteroid 2022 YS5, about the size of a building (120 feet wide), will safely zoom past Earth on July 17, 2025.
It'll come within roughly 4.15 million kilometers—way outside any danger zone—so there's nothing to stress about.
Asteroid won't be visible to naked eye
You won't spot this asteroid with your eyes—it's too far—but NASA and other space agencies will track its path closely using powerful telescopes.
Events like this remind us why scientists keep tabs on near-Earth objects, just in case something riskier shows up down the line.
ISRO is also tracking these space rocks
India's ISRO is also pitching in, teaming up with NASA and others to study asteroids and plan ways to protect Earth if needed.
They're even tracking bigger space rocks like Apophis, which is set for a close flyby in 2029.
It's all about working together globally to stay prepared.