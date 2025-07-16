Google Home for Wear OS introduces custom favorites

How to set up your favorites

Setting this up is pretty simple: open the Google Home app on your watch, tap "Edit," and the app on your phone will let you organize devices by Actions, Automations, or Devices in whatever order suits you.

Once done, just refresh the Favorites feed on your watch to see the changes.

This feature needs the latest Google Home versions (2.78.4.2 for Wear OS and 3.35.55.0 for phones in Public Preview).

Heads up—customizing Google TV's Home Panel isn't live yet; right now, it's all about making Wear OS smarter and more useful for everyday routines.