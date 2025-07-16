Google Home for Wear OS introduces custom favorites
Google just rolled out a handy update for its Home app on Wear OS smartwatches.
Starting July 16, you'll be able to customize your Favorites—so you can pin things like security cameras, kitchen speakers, or thermostats right where you want them.
It's all about making smart home controls quicker and more personal from your wrist.
How to set up your favorites
Setting this up is pretty simple: open the Google Home app on your watch, tap "Edit," and the app on your phone will let you organize devices by Actions, Automations, or Devices in whatever order suits you.
Once done, just refresh the Favorites feed on your watch to see the changes.
This feature needs the latest Google Home versions (2.78.4.2 for Wear OS and 3.35.55.0 for phones in Public Preview).
Heads up—customizing Google TV's Home Panel isn't live yet; right now, it's all about making Wear OS smarter and more useful for everyday routines.