Revolutionary bionic knee promises natural movement for amputees

MIT has unveiled e-OPRA, a next-gen bionic knee for above-knee amputees. Unlike old-school prosthetics, this device connects directly to the thigh bone with a titanium rod and uses muscle signals to control movement—no uncomfortable sockets needed.

Study shows people using e-OPRA felt more natural In a recent study, people using e-OPRA handled stairs and obstacles better than those with standard prosthetics or earlier surgical methods.

Users also felt the knee was more like a real part of their body.

e-OPRA reduces skin infections and discomfort Because e-OPRA attaches right to the skeleton, it reduces skin infections and discomfort that come with regular prosthetic sockets.

Researchers believe this could make life way easier for above-knee amputees.