Revolutionary bionic knee promises natural movement for amputees
MIT has unveiled e-OPRA, a next-gen bionic knee for above-knee amputees.
Unlike old-school prosthetics, this device connects directly to the thigh bone with a titanium rod and uses muscle signals to control movement—no uncomfortable sockets needed.
Study shows people using e-OPRA felt more natural
In a recent study, people using e-OPRA handled stairs and obstacles better than those with standard prosthetics or earlier surgical methods.
Users also felt the knee was more like a real part of their body.
e-OPRA reduces skin infections and discomfort
Because e-OPRA attaches right to the skeleton, it reduces skin infections and discomfort that come with regular prosthetic sockets.
Researchers believe this could make life way easier for above-knee amputees.
Team aims for FDA approval within 5 years
MIT's team expects larger clinical trials within five years as they aim for FDA approval—pushing prosthetic tech closer to feeling truly natural for users.