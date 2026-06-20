NASA's all-male Artemis III crew triggers backlash over removed pledge

Critics cite representation concerns at NASA

With 42% of NASA's active astronauts being women, many are asking why none were picked this time.

science author Emily Calandrelli, who flew to space with Blue Origin, pointed out how much representation matters for inspiring future scientists.

Former NASA deputy administrator Lori Garver also noted that former administrator Dan Goldin helped to ensure that of the 65 Space Shuttle missions he oversaw, only five consisted of all-while male crews.

NASA says its choices were based on mission needs and that several women are training for other flights, but not everyone is convinced this addresses concerns about equal opportunity in such a high-profile mission.