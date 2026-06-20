NASA's all-male Artemis III crew triggers backlash over removed pledge
NASA's latest Artemis III moon program is facing backlash after announcing an all-male astronaut crew, despite earlier promises to send the first woman to the lunar surface.
The four chosen astronauts, Randy Bresnik, Frank Rubio, Luca Parmitano, and Andre Douglas, were revealed just as NASA quietly removed its "first woman" pledge from official materials.
Critics cite representation concerns at NASA
With 42% of NASA's active astronauts being women, many are asking why none were picked this time.
science author Emily Calandrelli, who flew to space with Blue Origin, pointed out how much representation matters for inspiring future scientists.
Former NASA deputy administrator Lori Garver also noted that former administrator Dan Goldin helped to ensure that of the 65 Space Shuttle missions he oversaw, only five consisted of all-while male crews.
NASA says its choices were based on mission needs and that several women are training for other flights, but not everyone is convinced this addresses concerns about equal opportunity in such a high-profile mission.