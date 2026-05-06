NASA's Perseverance spots 'Crocodile Bridge' on Mars' Jezero Crater rim
NASA's Perseverance rover just found a wild-looking rock formation in Mars' Jezero Crater, nicknamed "Crocodile Bridge" because it actually looks like a croc's back.
This spot sits right where the crater floor meets the rim, and scientists are excited because it could reveal what early Mars was like, especially how water shaped the planet billions of years ago.
Possible older rocks, MSR sampling planned
Turns out, these rocks may be older than when Jezero Crater was filled with water, so they're kind of a time capsule for Mars's earliest days.
The rover snapped hundreds of detailed images for researchers to study from afar.
Next up: NASA plans to sample and explore this area more as part of its Mars Sample Return (MSR) initiative, hoping to answer big questions about ancient Martian life and water.