NASA's Perseverance spots 'Crocodile Bridge' on Mars' Jezero Crater rim

Possible older rocks, MSR sampling planned

Turns out, these rocks may be older than when Jezero Crater was filled with water, so they're kind of a time capsule for Mars's earliest days.

The rover snapped hundreds of detailed images for researchers to study from afar.

Next up: NASA plans to sample and explore this area more as part of its Mars Sample Return (MSR) initiative, hoping to answer big questions about ancient Martian life and water.