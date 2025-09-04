NASA's TESS mission discovers 2 new rocky exoplanets

TOI-2322 b and c

TOI-2322 b is close to Earth's size, circles its star every 11 days, and is super hot at around 330°C.

Its neighbor, TOI-2322 c, is almost twice as wide as Earth and much heavier—about 18 times our planet's mass—with a dense structure like Earth's layers.

Both were confirmed using space telescopes and ground-based tools, showing how teamwork in astronomy keeps revealing new worlds beyond our solar system.