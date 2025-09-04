Truecaller now uses AI to screen calls before you answer
Truecaller just got a big AI upgrade.
Now, instead of only showing who's calling, the app can flag fraud risks, spot suspicious activity, and even tell you if it's a delivery or insurance call.
With over 450 million users worldwide, this helps you decide whether to answer unknown numbers—or ignore them.
The app can now identify AI bot callers
The new AI screens billions of calls globally to catch spam and scams before they reach you.
In the US, Android users get an extra layer: the app can check if a caller is human or an AI bot.
Truecaller is becoming a real-time safety tool for your phone
Phone scams are at an all-time high—Truecaller flagged more than 56 billion spam calls in 2024 alone as global scam losses topped $1 trillion.
With these upgrades, Truecaller isn't just about caller ID anymore; it's becoming a real-time safety tool for your phone.