NavTech unveils OpticSpectra 40G at India Mobile Congress, 40Gbps wireless
Technology
NavTech just dropped its new OpticSpectra 40G system at India Mobile Congress, promising lightning-fast data speeds (up to 40 Gbps) without the hassle of laying fiber cables.
This optical wireless tech is designed for places where running cables isn't practical, making it a big deal for both telecom and defense.
OpticSpectra 40G uses lasers
OpticSpectra 40G uses lasers to deliver high-capacity connections and can be set up quickly, so it's great for boosting existing networks or reaching tough spots.
It's part of NavTech's push to close connectivity gaps and shows how India's deep-tech game is leveling up.
The system is getting live demos at IMC, catching the eye of industry insiders and government folks alike.