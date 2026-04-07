Netflix launches new gaming app for kids

Netflix has launched a new standalone gaming app for kids, called Netflix Playground. The platform is designed for children aged eight and under, and is available to all Netflix members across different subscription tiers. The company promises that the app does not contain any ads or in-app purchases. Plus, it can be used offline without mobile data or Wi-Fi connection.

Travel-friendly app App comes with titles based on Peppa Pig, Sesame Street Netflix Playground is being marketed as an ideal companion for long flights or shopping trips. The company promises an "ever-growing library of games" for kids on the platform. The app has been launched with titles based on popular franchises like Peppa Pig and Sesame Street, offering a variety of mini-games to keep young minds engaged.

Expansion strategy Availability of Netflix Playground Netflix Playground is currently available in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It will be rolled out globally on April 28. The app is accessible on both iOS and Android devices. John Derderian, VP of Animation Series + Kids & Family TV at Netflix, said they are creating a seamless destination for discovery, learning, and play with this new platform.

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