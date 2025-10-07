New AI model cuts inference costs by over 50% Technology Oct 07, 2025

DeepSeek AI has rolled out DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp, a new model that cuts inference costs by more than half compared to its previous version.

Thanks to its clever DeepSeek Sparse Attention (DSA) system, the model focuses only on the most important parts of your input—making it two to three times quicker with long documents and using up to 40% less memory.