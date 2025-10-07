PhonePe launches SmartPOD for seamless digital payments: Check features

SmartPOD packs dual screens, celebrity voice confirmations, and a keypad for secure PIN entry. It supports NFC tap and EMV chips for quick transactions and even generates digital charge slips to enhance security and convenience.

PhonePe's mission to boost cashless transactions in India

With over 610 million users as of March 2025, PhonePe wants to make digital payments more accessible for everyone—especially small businesses.

SmartPOD is part of their push to help more shops go cashless without breaking the bank.