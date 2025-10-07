Flipkart's Big Bang Diwali sale starts October 11: What to expect
Flipkart's Big Bang Diwali Sale is almost here, officially starting October 11—but if you're a Flipkart Plus or Black member, you get to dive in early from October 10.
Expect big discounts on everything from smartphones and tablets to smartwatches and home appliances, with popular brands in the mix.
SBI cards will offer instant savings
You can grab immediate savings on qualified transactions with SBI cards.
There are more ways to save too—think extra discounts with Flipkart Axis Bank cards, exchange deals, no-cost EMI options, Super Coin cashback, and even UPI payment perks.
What's the Flipkart Black membership all about?
Flipkart Black membership lets you shop these sales a day ahead of everyone else.
With the Big Billion Days just wrapped up on October 2nd, this sale is all about helping you score your favorite gadgets and home essentials at better prices—without stretching your budget during the festive rush.