You can now translate WhatsApp messages directly in the app

WhatsApp just dropped a handy translation feature for chats, groups, and Channels—no more copy-pasting into Google Translate. Simply long-press a message, tap "Translate," and see the translated text pop up right below the original. The update began rolling out gradually to iOS and Android users starting in late September 2024.

How many languages are supported? iPhone users get translations in up to 21 languages thanks to Apple's built-in tech, while Android users can translate messages in English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic.

Make sure your app is updated; the rollout is gradual and may not be available on all devices immediately, especially older models.

Automatic translation for entire chats Android folks get an extra perk: you can turn on automatic translation for entire chat threads if you're chatting in a language you don't know.

For now though, this is only available on mobile—not on WhatsApp Web or desktop.