2025 Nobel in Physics goes to 'real-world quantum effects' researchers Technology Oct 07, 2025

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics just went to John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis for proving that wild quantum effects—like tunneling and energy "jumps"—can actually happen in electric circuits, not just inside atoms.

Their work basically showed that the strange rules of the quantum world can be used at a scale we can see and use.