NASA is on a government-mandated break, but here's the catch
NASA just hit pause on most of its work after the US government couldn't agree on a funding bill.
About 15,000 employees are temporarily out, and research is on hold.
But don't worry—around 3,100 essential team members are still working to keep astronauts safe and critical missions going.
Keeping an eye on the ISS
A small NASA team at Houston's mission control is monitoring the International Space Station 24/7.
They're teaming up with partners from Russia, Europe, Japan, and Canada to make sure everything runs smoothly—even though they're not getting paid right now.
Continuing work on Artemis moon mission
The shutdown has paused many big projects, but some Artemis moon mission work is continuing under expanded exemptions.
Still, astronaut safety and ISS operations aren't at risk.
If anything, this moment shows how crucial dedicated teams (and global teamwork) are for keeping space exploration moving—even when things get tough back home.