Diet sodas worse for your liver than sugary drinks: Study
A new study shared at the United European Gastroenterology Week suggests diet sodas might actually be tougher on your liver than regular sugary drinks.
Researchers found that having just one diet soda a day can bump up your risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by 60%, compared to a 50% increase with sugary drinks.
NAFLD is no joke—it can lead to serious health issues like cirrhosis and even liver cancer.
NAFLD cases have shot up by 50% in the US
NAFLD cases have shot up by 50% in the US over the past 30 years, now affecting about 38% of people.
The study assessed the dietary habits of 124,000 participants over a 10-year period, highlighting that even small amounts of diet or low-sugar drinks raise your risk.
The researchers suggest swapping out these beverages for water, which could lower your chances of liver disease by around 15% if you're ditching diet sodas.