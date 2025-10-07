Diet sodas worse for your liver than sugary drinks: Study

NAFLD cases have shot up by 50% in the US

NAFLD cases have shot up by 50% in the US over the past 30 years, now affecting about 38% of people.

The study assessed the dietary habits of 124,000 participants over a 10-year period, highlighting that even small amounts of diet or low-sugar drinks raise your risk.

The researchers suggest swapping out these beverages for water, which could lower your chances of liver disease by around 15% if you're ditching diet sodas.