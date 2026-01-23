New blind amphibian found in Western Ghats soil
Indian scientists have discovered Gegeneophis valmiki, a new species of blind, worm-like amphibian living underground on Maharashtra's Valmiki Plateau.
It's the first new member of its genus in over 10 years and hints at hidden biodiversity beneath our feet.
Why it matters
The team, led by Dr. K.P. Dinesh, used genetic tests to confirm the find and even spotted signs of six more undiscovered lineages nearby.
Caecilians like this one help keep soil healthy and support farming by burrowing and controlling bugs.
Researchers say the discovery highlights biodiversity still unknown to science and reminds us there's still so much left to explore before these creatures disappear.