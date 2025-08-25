New diabetes drug shows promise in weight loss
A new clinical trial from China has found that ecnoglutide, a fresh contender in diabetes treatment, helped people with type 2 diabetes lose nearly twice as much weight as those on dulaglutide (another GLP-1 drug; Ozempic and Wegovy are brand names for semaglutide, a different GLP-1 drug).
Over 621 adults took weekly doses for a year, and both groups kept their blood sugar in check—but the ecnoglutide group saw bigger drops on the scale.
Ecnoglutide could be a game-changer for diabetes treatment
Ecnoglutide works by mimicking a hormone that boosts insulin and curbs appetite, but it also targets a specific pathway (cAMP), which might make it even more effective.
The study hints that it could lower heart risk factors better than older drugs and might be cheaper to produce.
Some folks did have side effects like nausea or diarrhea, but those faded over time.
Researchers are excited about what comes next—future studies could see how ecnoglutide stacks up against other popular meds or works alongside them.