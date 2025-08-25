New diabetes drug shows promise in weight loss

Ecnoglutide could be a game-changer for diabetes treatment

Ecnoglutide works by mimicking a hormone that boosts insulin and curbs appetite, but it also targets a specific pathway (cAMP), which might make it even more effective.

The study hints that it could lower heart risk factors better than older drugs and might be cheaper to produce.

Some folks did have side effects like nausea or diarrhea, but those faded over time.

Researchers are excited about what comes next—future studies could see how ecnoglutide stacks up against other popular meds or works alongside them.