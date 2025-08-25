Pig lung transplanted into human for 1st time
Chinese doctors have pulled off a medical first by transplanting a genetically modified pig's lung into a brain-dead person in Guangzhou.
The lung, from a Bama miniature pig, remained viable for nine days, though its ability to independently support life was not tested—showing no instant rejection.
Organ faced some issues, like fluid buildup
The pig's lung had six genetic tweaks to help dodge the human immune system.
It avoided major rejection and infection for over 216 hours but did run into some trouble, like fluid buildup and inflammation after the first day.
Even with strong anti-rejection meds, the patient's antibodies slowly damaged the organ.
Organ shortages could make animal organs necessary
With organ shortages worldwide (less than 10% of demand is met), using animal organs could be game-changing.
Lungs are especially tricky because our immune systems react so strongly.
Experts say this is real progress, but more work is needed before trying it in living patients.