Pune-based Astrophel Aerospace is making semi-cryogenic reusable rockets
Astrophel Aerospace, a young Pune-based space startup, raised $800,000 in pre-seed funding in July 2025 to work on reusable semi-cryogenic rockets.
They're also eyeing another $5 million soon to advance its reusable launch program and build a cryogenic components supply chain.
Astrophel has teamed up with IN-SPACe, letting them use ISRO's facilities and expertise.
By mixing in 3D printing and car-style manufacturing tricks, they're aiming to make satellite launches up to 40% cheaper for satellite companies.
Founded by Suyash Bafna and Immanuel Louis, this 20-member team already test-fired a semi-cryogenic engine last year—on a tight budget and without outside help.
Next up: testing a reusable prototype within two years and launching commercial rockets in five, making space more accessible for both Indian and global customers.