Pune-based Astrophel Aerospace is making semi-cryogenic reusable rockets

Astrophel has teamed up with IN-SPACe, letting them use ISRO's facilities and expertise. By mixing in 3D printing and car-style manufacturing tricks, they're aiming to make satellite launches up to 40% cheaper for satellite companies.

Founded by Suyash Bafna and Immanuel Louis, this 20-member team already test-fired a semi-cryogenic engine last year—on a tight budget and without outside help.

Next up: testing a reusable prototype within two years and launching commercial rockets in five, making space more accessible for both Indian and global customers.