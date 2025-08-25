Heatwaves can make you age faster, study finds

Researchers tracked 25,000 adults in Taiwan for 15 years and found that every four extra heatwave days over two years made people biologically nine days "older." Outdoor workers had it worse, aging up to 33 days faster. A similar US study showed outdoor heat accelerated aging among older adults.

Protecting ourselves from extreme heat is becoming a real health priority

Scientists think DNA damage might explain this fast-forward effect.

Older adults and those with health issues are especially vulnerable.

With heatwaves getting more common and fossil fuel emissions peaking in 2024, protecting ourselves from extreme heat is becoming a real health priority—not just about staying cool, but about staying healthy long-term.