New drugs offer hope in hard-to-treat breast cancer
AstraZeneca's Datroway and Gilead's Trodelvy are giving patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) more time, according to results shared at the October 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology meeting.
Both target the TROP2 protein, and they're offering better outcomes than standard chemo for a cancer that's usually hard to treat.
Datroway outperformed chemo on several fronts
Datroway helped patients live a median of 23.7 months—five months longer than with chemo, cutting the risk of death by 21%.
It also caused fewer severe side effects and no treatment-related deaths.
Trodelvy improved how long people stayed stable, but its overall survival benefit was less clear because some patients switched over during the study.
Six infection-related deaths were reported with Trodelvy.
Datroway could become go-to option for oncologists
For people facing TNBC, these results could mean more time and safer options when it comes to treatment decisions.
While neither drug is a guaranteed fix, Datroway's boost in survival and lower risk of serious side effects might make it a standout choice for doctors and patients looking for hope against a tough diagnosis.