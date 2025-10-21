New drugs offer hope in hard-to-treat breast cancer

Datroway outperformed chemo on several fronts

Datroway helped patients live a median of 23.7 months—five months longer than with chemo, cutting the risk of death by 21%.

It also caused fewer severe side effects and no treatment-related deaths.

Trodelvy improved how long people stayed stable, but its overall survival benefit was less clear because some patients switched over during the study.

Six infection-related deaths were reported with Trodelvy.