New ginger species found in Arunachal's Siang Valley
A brand-new ginger plant, Parakaempferia alba, has just been discovered in the Siang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh.
Published on 14 January 2026, the find puts a spotlight on how much unique life is still hidden in the Eastern Himalayas.
What makes it special?
This rare ginger grows along shady streambanks at low altitudes and stands out from its relatives thanks to its unusual leaves and flower features.
It's another reminder that there's still so much to learn about our planet—even in places researchers have explored before.
Why should you care?
Ginger isn't just for chai—plants from this family give us spices, medicines, and even perfumes.
But discoveries like this also highlight how fragile these habitats are, especially given conservation concerns and their restricted distribution.
Protecting these wild spots means protecting future surprises too.