New magnet-based tech could help astronauts breathe in space
A team at Georgia Tech, led by Alvaro Romero-Calvo, has created a lightweight system that uses magnets to separate oxygen bubbles produced during electrolysis in space.
Unlike the bulky centrifuges astronauts use now, this new tech is much simpler and could totally change how we support life on missions to the Moon or Mars.
The new system is lighter and simpler
Instead of spinning fluids to separate oxygen bubbles (which takes up space and energy), this system uses magnetic forces—no moving parts needed.
Tests in Germany showed it can boost oxygen output by up to 240% and is described as lighter and simpler.
Making oxygen on the Moon or Mars
Hauling oxygen from Earth is expensive, especially for long trips.
This technology lets astronauts make their own oxygen from local water on the Moon or Mars—key for NASA's Artemis missions and future plans for humans living off-Earth.