New magnet-based tech could help astronauts breathe in space Technology Sep 05, 2025

A team at Georgia Tech, led by Alvaro Romero-Calvo, has created a lightweight system that uses magnets to separate oxygen bubbles produced during electrolysis in space.

Unlike the bulky centrifuges astronauts use now, this new tech is much simpler and could totally change how we support life on missions to the Moon or Mars.