Lenovo's ThinkBook VertiFlex Concept laptop can rotate to switch orientations
Lenovo just showed off its ThinkBook VertiFlex Concept at IFA 2025—a 14-inch laptop with a screen that rotates 90 degrees, letting you switch between landscape and portrait modes.
This clever design aims to make stuff like reading docs, coding, or browsing way easier.
The concept was shown at an early preview in New York City ahead of its IFA debut, and its straightforward design suggests it could have a good chance of becoming a real product.
It uses a simple manual pivot system
You get all the essentials: two Thunderbolt ports, USB-A, HDMI, and a headphone jack.
At 1.39kg and 17.9mm thick, it's not ultra-light but beats Lenovo's old rollable models for portability.
Instead of fancy motors or bendy screens, it uses a simple manual pivot system—so it could be more affordable if it launches.
Lenovo says they might scale this idea for different sizes too, making flexible setups more accessible for everyone who wants options beyond the usual laptop look.