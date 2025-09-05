Lenovo's ThinkBook VertiFlex Concept laptop can rotate to switch orientations

It uses a simple manual pivot system

You get all the essentials: two Thunderbolt ports, USB-A, HDMI, and a headphone jack.

At 1.39kg and 17.9mm thick, it's not ultra-light but beats Lenovo's old rollable models for portability.

Instead of fancy motors or bendy screens, it uses a simple manual pivot system—so it could be more affordable if it launches.

Lenovo says they might scale this idea for different sizes too, making flexible setups more accessible for everyone who wants options beyond the usual laptop look.